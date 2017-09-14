HONG KONG (Sep 14) — Credit Suisse says RMB strength supports uptrend in China equities market, but sees limited earnings impact. “Since August 2015 (RMB reform), stock markets have generally moved in tandem with the RMB exchange rate,” it says in note.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- MARKET BUZZ: RMB Appreciation Supports China Equities Sentiment – CS - September 14, 2017
- Asia equities mixed after New York closes at record high - September 13, 2017
- Asia equities mixed after record close in New York - September 13, 2017