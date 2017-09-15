Asian equity markets have initially had a muted reaction to North Korea’s most recent missile test. According to Japan’s Defense Minister Onodera the missile launched might be an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM), as opposed to an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market Update – Asian Session: Asian Equities And KRW Have Muted Initial Response To North Korea’s Latest Missile Test - September 15, 2017
- Asian equities and KRW have muted initial response to North Korea’s latest missile test - September 15, 2017
- Asia Equities Update: Nikkei 19,823.84 (+0.08%), Hang Seng 27,569.29 (-0.75%), CSI 3,821.61 (-0.22%) [Delayed] - September 14, 2017