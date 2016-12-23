Next 12 mnths not good for equities; see hit on GDP: Quantum AMC

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Nilesh Shetty of Quantum AMC said that the long-term structural story isn’t damaged, but the near-term outlook looks a bit shaky. There will be impact on GDP growth, he said, from demonetization. The next 12 months are going to be …
