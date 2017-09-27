Nigerian Equities Market Rebounds, Index Rises 0.44%

The Nigerian equities market wednesday recorded its first gain in the week following bargain hunting and appreciation posted by Dangote Cement Plc. The market declined in the first two trading days of the week, falling by 1.15 per cent on Tuesday.
