North Korea tensions dent Japanese equities further

Rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons development programme dented investor enthusiasm towards Japan, even before the reclusive regime fired a ballistic missile over the Japanese island of Hokkaido and into the Pacific Ocean last week.
