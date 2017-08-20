Nigerian equities were gripped by major sell pressure for the most part of the immediate past week as a scramble to monetise accrued capital gains and lock in profit overwhelmed the market situation, forcing the market to its major decline so far this month.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Losing Ground: Waning Net Inflows Show Interest In Argentine Equities Is Receding - August 20, 2017
- NSE RoundUp! Equities in throes of profit-taking as investors lose N440bn - August 20, 2017
- FPI net outflow from equities at Rs 7,344 crore in August - August 20, 2017