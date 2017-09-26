Onyx Equities is in contract to pick up the leasehold on the now-defunct TCI College of Technology’s longtime Chelsea home for about $60 million, The Real Deal has learned. The New Jersey-based investment firm, led by John Saraceno and Jonathan Schultz …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Onyx Equities buying $60M leasehold on ex-TCI College campus - September 26, 2017
- US equities struggle for traction after Yellen speech - September 26, 2017
- European Equities’ Upside Potential Is Only Scratched - September 26, 2017