Politics Persuade Equities Modestly Lower

[BRIEFING.COM] The equity market moved modestly lower on Wednesday amid concerns of a potential government shutdown and following a New York Times article that highlighted a rift between President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
