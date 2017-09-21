Fundamental analysis and market themes. The CFTC’s COT figures show EUR/USD futures positioning with the heaviest bullish lean in years while US equity exposure has hit equivalent lows. How do these reading compare to retail FX traders’ exposure?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Pound and Canadian Dollar Drop, Dollar and Equities Coast - September 21, 2017
- Initiating Research Reports on Communication Services Equities — ORBCOMM, SBA Communications, West, and BT Group - September 21, 2017
- Technical Reports on REIT Equities — Monogram Residential Trust, UDR Inc., American Homes 4 Rent, and Apartment Investment and Management - September 21, 2017