There is one group which believes rising rates are bad for economic activity while another group believes they signal economic strength. Both groups miss the key ingredient of the rate impact on economic activity. The key to understanding the interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rate Spread Positive For Equities - September 28, 2017
- A Favorable Market for Equities at Least Until 2019 - September 28, 2017
- Mideast funds positive on Qatar, more cautious toward regional equities - September 28, 2017