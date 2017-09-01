Johannesburg – The JSE managed to close the day firmer as retailers led the local bourse higher. Retailers got a lift from Rand strength which saw Mr Price [JSE:MRP], Truworths [JSE:TRU] and Woolworths [JSE:WHL] all closing firmer, as they gained 3.45%, 2 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Retailers lead local equities higher - September 1, 2017
- Market Volatility Bulletin: August Jobs Report Underwhelms, But Equities Hold Up (For Now) - September 1, 2017
- Investing in emerging equities: beyond China - September 1, 2017