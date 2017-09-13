State Of Blockchain Report: Digital Assets Leave Equities, Gold, Property In The Dust

Bitcoin and blockchain media group CoinDesk has released its latest The State of Blockchain Report, which reveals digital assets are nearly twenty times more lucrative than property, gold and stocks combined. The report reveals year-over-year returns on …
