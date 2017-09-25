Sustainable equities outperform MSCI World benchmark index

For more than a decade the most sustainable companies have outperformed the MSCI World, our data shows. Consequently, investors can expect to gain a ‘double dividend’: supporting sustainable business while earning returns equivalent to or higher than …
