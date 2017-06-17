Tata Steel sells stake in Tata Motors

On Friday, Tata Motors shares closed at Rs 455.5 on BSE. Earlier in May, a Kotak Institutional Equities note said a reduction in crossholdings within the Tata Group will result in unlocking of value for listed entities, benefiting companies like Tata Power …
