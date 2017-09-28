Tax Reform Expectations Provide Boost To U.S. Equities And USD

The S&P 500 hit a new record high on Wednesday, while treasuries continued to sell off after President Trump announced the tax plan framework, giving the dollar another boost against its major counterparts. The proposal to slash the corporate tax rate from …
