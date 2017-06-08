Technical Reports on Railroads Equities — Union Pacific, Trinity Industries …

On Wednesday, shares in Omaha, Nebraska headquartered Union Pacific Corp. rose 0.14%, ending the day at $109.11. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.54 million shares. The Company’s shares have advanced 2.25% over the previous three months and 5.24% …
