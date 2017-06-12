Technical Reports on Semiconductor Equities — Marvell Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Analog Devices, and Xilinx

Hamilton, Bermuda headquartered Marvell Technology Group Ltd’s shares finished Friday’s session 3.25% lower at $17.26. A total volume of 8.52 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 7.07 million shares. The stock has …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Primero Mining : Technical Research on Gold Equities — Eldorado Gold, McEwen Mining, AngloGold Ashanti, and Primero Mining - June 12, 2017
- Technical Reports on Semiconductor Equities — Marvell Technology, Taiwan … - June 12, 2017
- Exotix strengthens Asia Equities expertise with hires from Habib Bank, African Alliance - June 12, 2017