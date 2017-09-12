Properties in this space can go from the smallest overnight stay motel to mammoth Las Vegas-style properties. Equities in today’s lineup are: Ctrip.com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Technical Research on Lodging Equities — Ctrip.com, Hilton Worldwide, Park … - September 12, 2017
- Asia Equities Update: Nikkei 19,863.68 (+0.44%), Hang Seng 27,803.26 (-0.60%), CSI 3,828.84 (-0.24%), ASX 5,771.40 (+0.43%) [Delayed] - September 12, 2017
- Japan, Australia equities track Wall Street gains as Hong Kong falters - September 12, 2017