The pension is nearly extinct. Overly optimistic returns left many pension plans practically insolvent and not ready to adapt to a low yield environment. The benefit of pensions however is that it forced people to save over time for retirement.
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- The near extinct pension – US pensions aggressively invest in equities relative to other countries to make up for shortfalls. - December 26, 2016
- Equities fall, Sensex slips below 26,000 points (Roundup) - December 26, 2016
- The Biggest Market Surprises of 2016 - December 26, 2016