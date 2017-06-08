Thor Equities Taps Avison Young To Broker Its NYC Office Portfolio

Thor Equities has selected Avison Young to broker its entire office portfolio in New York. Avison Young will handle all new leasing, renewals and marketing for Thor’s New York office properties, with the exception of its Red Hook Point office campus in …
