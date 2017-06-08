UBS downgrades Indian equities citing valuations

Mumbai: Investment bank UBS AG on Thursday cut Indian equities from “overweight” to “neutral”, citing the rise in valuations after stocks touched a record high in June, and striking the first cautionary note in what has until now been a happy aria.
