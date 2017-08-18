A survey by Aegon UK has found that 27% of financial advisers feel UK equities will generate the best returns for their clients over a three to five year investment period, while the remaining 24% see UK equities as the most overvalued asset class.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UK equities valuable for medium to long-term investment – Aegon report - August 18, 2017
- Most overvalued asset class? Advisers split on UK equities - August 18, 2017
- Composite Index Leading Equities Today - August 18, 2017