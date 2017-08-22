Investor sentiment rebounded in August, from 2.59% to 4.92%, although failed to reach the highs seen before the UK general election, according to the Lloyds Bank Investor Sentiment Index. Despite not reaching levels seen early this year, August’s UK …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UK investor sentiment rebounds in August but falters for US equities says Lloyds - August 22, 2017
- Telefonica Brasil : Initiating Research Reports on Wireless Communications Equities — NII Holdings, Vodafone, xG Technology, and Telefonica Brasil - August 22, 2017
- Turnaround Tuesday Sees Firmer Dollar, Rates, And Equities - August 22, 2017