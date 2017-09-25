Canada’s main stock market was virtually unchanged on Friday as equities were unable to find any direction, with gold and oil prices also barely moving. The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.7 points to close at 15,454. The TSX gained about 1.8% for the week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Update: TSX Little Changed on Friday as Equities Fail to Find Direction; Gold & Oil Post Modest Gains - September 25, 2017
- Equities : Crunch Time For Gold Investors - September 25, 2017
- Initiating Research Reports on Telecom Services Equities — Windstream, Altice … - September 25, 2017