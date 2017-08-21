US equities open flat after European markets dip

US equities are trading flat after the Wall Street open European markets are down on the day, but have regained some ground Asian stocks mixed as corporate news counters downward trend Crude benchmark slips back from Friday’s gains Dollar and yen steady …
