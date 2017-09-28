Andrew Shortland led 300 people in Jefferies equities team. He’s quit to go it alone. He tells us why, and what it take to survive on the trading floor. https://news.efinancialcareers.com/uk-en/295602/amsterdam-bankers/ Andrew Shortland has spent 30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Why Jefferies’ equities chief has quit banking after to 30 years to fly solo - September 28, 2017
- Technical Reports on Property Management Equities — Realogy, CBRE Group, Forest City Realty Trust, and Paramount - September 28, 2017
- Technical Research on Electric Utilities Equities — CMS Energy, Consolidated Edison, American Electric Power, and Dominion Energy - September 28, 2017