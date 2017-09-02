06:30a Finally a pullback on EUR/USD; a new opportunity get on the strong uptrend?

04:34a Officer fed up with car break-ins uses Facebook to spread message to communit.. 04:11a @three20events This wonderful Chef fed my family tonight! His staff was simp.. 04:11a @three20events This wonderful Chef fed my family tonight! His staff was simp..

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)