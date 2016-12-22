2 Elliott Wave Pattern Possibilities on EUR/USD

When the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate this month, traders rushed in to play the differential of interest rates on EUR/USD. Looking at the Elliott Wave picture for EUR/USD, the two favored Elliott Wave patterns suggest a medium term sell-off …
