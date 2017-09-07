Spot Quotes: Pound to Dollar exchange rate: 1 GBP buys 1.3041 USD Pound to Euro exchange rate: 1 GBP buy 1.0916 EUR The British Pound is one of the best performing currencies in the global G-10 complex of the past 24 hours with an especially strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD The Crucial Day Has Come - September 7, 2017
- British Pound Experiences Technical Surge vs Euro and US Dollar - September 7, 2017
- EUR/GBP Arrives At Key Support Ahead Of ECB - September 7, 2017