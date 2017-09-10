EUR/USD: The ECB Monetary Policy Decision was published last Thursday. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at 0%, as expected. They see the present level rates remaining well past the end of QE and they maintain the ECB outlook will continue without …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The Euro-to-Dollar; Forecast, News and Events in the Coming Week - September 10, 2017
- Busy Week Ahead, All Eyes On The USD - September 10, 2017
- The Euro To Dollar Rate Touches Fresh 2017 Best, What Next For EUR/USD? - September 10, 2017