On balance, further strength is however more likely than sustained weakness. “While the latest uptick in EUR/USD has not been shadowed by relative interest rates, unhedged equity and speculative flows appear to have played a key role,” says Christin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Rising Wedge Struggles With Bullish Break At 1.20 - September 20, 2017
- Danske Raise Pound-to-Euro Forecasts - September 20, 2017
- Danske Raise British Pound / Euro Forecast - September 20, 2017