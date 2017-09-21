DAX Could Benefit From EUR/USD Weakness Ahead Of German Elections

Germans will go to the polls this Sunday and Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win her fourth term in power. Her CDU party is not likely to win an outright majority. Since the Second World War German governments have tended to be coalitions.
