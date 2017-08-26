Dollar Awaiting Week Of U.S. Employment Reports

The EUR/USD rose 0.918 in the last five days. The single currency is trading at 1.1867 near weekly highs against the U.S. dollar. The central bank summit at Jackson Hole was anticipated to bring more details on monetary policy, but instead both Janet …
