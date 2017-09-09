U.S. equities also benefitted from a weaker currency, while the stronger the euro/U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) currency pair exchange rate helped to keep the gains for European shares in check. Could dollar make a surprise comeback? However, with sentiment being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Dollar extends declines but down days could be numbered - September 9, 2017
- Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Two Year Highs the Extension of Trend? - September 9, 2017
- EUR/USD to Stay Bid Ahead of FOMC as ECB Unveils Post-QE Game Plan - September 8, 2017