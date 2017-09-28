DXY Index at Resistance as Key USD-pairs Pause

News events, market reactions, and macro trends. – EUR/USD’s losses have steadied ahead of the 1.1715 area, the August 2015 high that capped price action for nearly two years. The week-long rally by the US Dollar has hit the pause button today, as the DXY …
