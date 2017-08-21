The Euro US Dollar (EUR USD) exchange rate stumbled slightly this morning as markets eagerly await the central bank summit in Jackson Hole in the US later this week. The Euro stumbled at the start of this week’s session as recent comments from European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Forex – Chart EUR/USD Update: Continues to consolidate - August 21, 2017
- EUR USD Exchange Rate Dips as Markets Await Jackson Hole Summit - August 21, 2017
- EUR/USD Remains In Uptrend From 1.0569 - August 21, 2017