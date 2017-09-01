The Euro US Dollar (EUR USD) exchange rate trended higher this morning as the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose in line with expectations. Euro (EUR) Bolstered by Uptick in Manufacturing PMI The Euro pulled itself slightly higher this morning following a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR USD Strengthens as Eurozone Factory Activity at Six-Year High - September 1, 2017
- EUR/USD re-attempts 1.1900 ahead of US NFP - September 1, 2017
- EUR/USD Forecast: get ready for NFP - September 1, 2017