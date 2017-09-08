The dollar remains more sensitive t than the yen or the euro. EUR/USD set a new correction low in the high 1.20 area early this morning. The rally stalled, but there is no sign of any meaningful correction. EUR/USD trades near 1.2050. USD/JPY remains below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Future Forecasts See EUR/USD At 1.40, USD/JPY At 90: Nomura Exchange Rate Analysis - September 8, 2017
- EUR/GBP Resists Global Euro Rebound - September 8, 2017
- Euro-to-US-Dollar: Opinions Clash Over The Fate Of The Euro Rally - September 8, 2017