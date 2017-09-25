Euro-Dollar Rate Under Pressure as German Election Result Poses Fresh Uncertainty and US Tax Reform Talk Boosts USD

Germany’s election outcome could mean Eurozone integration takes a back seat and leaves the EUR/USD rate at the mercy of central bankers and politics in Washington once again. The Euro-to-Dollar exhcange rate is under pressure in early trading as markets …
