Euro to Dollar Rate: Technical Forecast, Data and Events in the Coming Week

The EUR/USD starts the new week on the front foot largely on the back of events at the Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming ahead of the weekend. The Dollar weakened following comments from both Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European …
