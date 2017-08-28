Analysts at Scotiabank noted that EUR/USD bulls are ignoring softer than expected data from The EZ and trading on the German/US yield spreads. “EUR has ignored the release of softer than expected money supply data and appears to be finding support from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: a modest rise in the extended bullish EUR – Scotiabank - August 28, 2017
- EUR/USD Clearly Showing An Uptrend - August 28, 2017
- EUR/USD on the way to breach the 1.20 handle as Fed less convincing - August 28, 2017