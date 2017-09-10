EUR/USD analysis: rally set to extend this week

The EUR/USD pair posted its best weekly close for the year, ending at 1.2035, after the ECB’ monetary policy announcement on Thursday fueled demand for the common currency. The Central Bank left rates and the QE program unchanged, but in the press …
