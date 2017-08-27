EUR/USD analysis: rally to extend post-Jackson Hole

At the end of a dull trading week, the EUR/USD pair settle at 1.1924, its highest since January 2015, following speeches from Fed´s Yellen and ECB’s Draghi, within the Jackson Hole annual Symposium. The American dollar sold off after US Federal Reserve …
