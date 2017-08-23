EUR/USD analysis: waiting for central bankers to break the range

Uneven behavior for the greenback the one seen this Wednesday, with the EUR/USD pair rallying up to 1.1819, but the Pound extending its slide to fresh 2-month lows against its American rival. Nervous trading prevailed ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole …
