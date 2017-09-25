Looking at the charts from the broader perspective, we see that the overall situation hasn’t changed much as EUR/USD is still trading in the orange resistance zone – below the 2010 and July 2012 lows (in terms of monthly closing prices), which suggests …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD And Bearish Formation On Horizon - September 25, 2017
- Webinar: USD/JPY Maintains Long Term Bullish Pattern - September 25, 2017
- Strategists Tip Further Gains For US Dollar With Tax Reform Now Back On The Table - September 25, 2017