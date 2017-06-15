EUR/USD And GBP/USD Forecast – Thursday, June 15

The EUR/USD pair initially rallied during the day on Wednesday but found enough resistance of the 1.13 level to turn around and form a massive shooting star. Ultimately, this has a lot to do with the Federal Reserve announcement and they’re sticking to …
