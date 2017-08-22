EUR/USD And GBP/USD Forecast – Tuesday, August 22

The EUR/USD pair initially fell on Monday but turned around to rally yet again. We have broken above the 1.18 level, and it now looks as we have formed a bit of a bullish flag. If we can break above the 1.1850 level, I think that this market is ready to go …
