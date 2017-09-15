EUR/USD: With the pair halting its weakness to close higher on Thursday, a move further higher is envisaged. Resistance comes in at 1.2000 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.2050 level. Further up, resistance lies …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Backs Off Lower Prices, Eyes Further Upside Pressure - September 15, 2017
- Vlieghe Ignites Pound Sterling Rally, GBP Breaks Fresh Highs vs US Dollar and Euro on Global Exchange Rate Markets - September 15, 2017
- EUR/USD: 2-day high on poor US data, but more gains at doubt - September 15, 2017