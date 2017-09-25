EUR/USD: Bears Eyeing A Break Below Ascending Trend-channel Ahead Of Draghi’s Testimony

The EUR/USD pair reversed an early dip to sub-1.19 level and is now looking to fill the bearish opening gap, led by a disappointing victory for Merkel’s Conservatives (CDU) Party, which is now expected to try to form a coalition with the Liberals and the …
