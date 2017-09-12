EUR/USD bounces from 1.1925 and erases losses

EUR/USD moved off daily lows during the last hours after US dollar rally lost strength. The pair climbed to 1.1968 and at the moment trades at 1.1955/60, around the same level it closed yesterday. The Dollar Index jumped to levels above 92.00 and now is …
